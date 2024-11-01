Larry Madden Sells 1,498 Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $17,331.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 528,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,113,009.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 11th, Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $31,084.64.
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Larry Madden sold 1,953 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $21,854.07.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $34,078.20.
- On Friday, September 20th, Larry Madden sold 1,116 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $12,298.32.
Viant Technology Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ DSP opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $737.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.40 and a beta of 0.74. Viant Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Viant Technology from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.
Viant Technology Company Profile
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
