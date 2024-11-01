Larry Madden Sells 1,498 Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $17,331.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 528,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,113,009.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viant Technology alerts:

On Friday, October 11th, Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $31,084.64.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Larry Madden sold 1,953 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $21,854.07.

On Monday, September 23rd, Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $34,078.20.

On Friday, September 20th, Larry Madden sold 1,116 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $12,298.32.

Viant Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ DSP opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $737.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.40 and a beta of 0.74. Viant Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Viant Technology from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSP

Viant Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.