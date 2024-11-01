Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.6% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 222,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 82,540 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,670,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,049,000 after purchasing an additional 802,869 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $95.92. 80,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,586. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.16 and a 12 month high of $98.68.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
