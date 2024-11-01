LCM Capital Management Inc Acquires 206 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.32, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.85.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

