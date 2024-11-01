LCM Capital Management Inc Sells 96 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

LCM Capital Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $129.79 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

