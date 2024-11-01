Lear (NYSE:LEA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.08.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $95.75 on Monday. Lear has a 52 week low of $95.63 and a 52 week high of $147.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.74 and its 200 day moving average is $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Lear’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

