Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 29,442 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,559,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,195,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,581,000 after purchasing an additional 85,945 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.43. 142,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,712. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.13. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

