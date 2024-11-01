Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $128.43. 138,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,103. The company has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $101.46 and a 52 week high of $131.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.51.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.