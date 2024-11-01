Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Mastercard by 20.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 27,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,679,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 89,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 34,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,798,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MA traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $504.73. The stock had a trading volume of 564,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $466.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.50. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $378.48 and a twelve month high of $527.90.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

