Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Raised to $228.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $205.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $183.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.78. Leidos has a 12-month low of $94.57 and a 12-month high of $188.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Leidos’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 251.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Leidos by 122.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

