LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Holdings Raised by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,978,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares during the period. LeMaitre Vascular accounts for 2.5% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $183,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 22,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1,001.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 129.4% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 554.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 47,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of LMAT traded up $11.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.00. The stock had a trading volume of 75,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,084. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.77. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $101.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.41%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barrington Research raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

