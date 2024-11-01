LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,824.10

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. In the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $36,344.30 and approximately $1,824.10 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN launched on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

