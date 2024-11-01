Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 9.1% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $820,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Lennar by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,654.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $170.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $104.68 and a 12-month high of $193.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.11.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

