Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 954,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,727 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $26,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 65.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 85,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 38,425 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 375,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

DRS stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

