Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $17.99 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,387 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 2.0% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $17,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 123.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 67.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on QSR. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 30.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

