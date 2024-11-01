Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $4.23 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,940 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $121.99 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.38. The firm has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

