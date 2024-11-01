Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $344.80 and last traded at $344.80, with a volume of 105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $341.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $299.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.80.

The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.70.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $8.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.61. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.25 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.24%.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total transaction of $2,973,697.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,754,677.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Chris Holzshu sold 8,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.21, for a total value of $2,855,989.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,744,821.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total transaction of $2,973,697.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,754,677.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,235 shares of company stock worth $9,301,973. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $503,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 365,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,997,000 after purchasing an additional 78,784 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

