LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Shares Up 6.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock has a market cap of $5.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

