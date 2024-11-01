Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Luxfer Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,281. The company has a market capitalization of $383.22 million, a PE ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $15.15.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Luxfer had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Luxfer Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,500 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $70,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,156.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luxfer
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 188.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,685,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,856 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 1st quarter worth $2,841,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the first quarter worth $2,242,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 23.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 899,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 169,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the first quarter valued at $1,574,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.
