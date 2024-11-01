LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.74 and last traded at $86.86, with a volume of 751458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.13.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

