Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 467169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.84.

Macerich Price Performance

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.51, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -206.05%.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Macerich in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Macerich by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the first quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the first quarter worth about $807,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Articles

