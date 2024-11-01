Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

Marathon Petroleum has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years. Marathon Petroleum has a payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $10.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $145.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $140.98 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MPC

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.