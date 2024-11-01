Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MCS. StockNews.com raised Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Marcus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Marcus Stock Performance

Marcus stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 262,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $638.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. Marcus has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $20.08.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.20). Marcus had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marcus will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marcus in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Marcus by 3,319.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 53.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

