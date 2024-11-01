MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Short Interest Update

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 275,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 140.6% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,045,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,774,000 after purchasing an additional 610,994 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,767,000 after purchasing an additional 110,601 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 44.1% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 295,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 90,476 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 22.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 74,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 212.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 63,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

HZO stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $650.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. MarineMax had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $563.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HZO shares. Citigroup raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Benchmark started coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

