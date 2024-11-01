Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Masimo also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.
Masimo Stock Up 0.8 %
Masimo stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.01. 655,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,875. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.51 and its 200 day moving average is $125.14. Masimo has a 52 week low of $75.36 and a 52 week high of $153.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.38 and a beta of 0.99.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MASI
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Masimo
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.