Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) EVP Glenn W. Stetson Buys 1,000 Shares

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) EVP Glenn W. Stetson purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.33 per share, with a total value of $51,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,043.55. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 3.26. Matador Resources has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $71.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $770.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1,029.1% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 69,298 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

