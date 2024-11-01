Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,328,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,743,000 after purchasing an additional 93,068 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 33,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 213,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 119,909 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.85.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

