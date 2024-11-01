Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 7,433 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13,939.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,775,000 after purchasing an additional 384,171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8,673.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 211,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after buying an additional 208,860 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 825,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,419,000 after buying an additional 194,413 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,685,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,655,000 after buying an additional 150,580 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 285.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 193,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after acquiring an additional 143,482 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $86.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.39. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

