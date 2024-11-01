MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MEIP has been the subject of several other reports. Brookline Capital Management lowered MEI Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Laidlaw lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Trading Down 0.3 %

MEI Pharma stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $7.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.35. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.50% of MEI Pharma worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.