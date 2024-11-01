Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 290 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,815,000 after acquiring an additional 213,637 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,276,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 325,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,738,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $202.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.09.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

