Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $72.10 and last traded at $72.10, with a volume of 174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Mercury General Trading Down 5.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury General

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Mercury General had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCY. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Mercury General by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 962.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury General by 8,262.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

