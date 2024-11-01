Merit Medical Systems’ (MMSI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $109.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

MMSI stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.06. The stock had a trading volume of 125,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,715. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.70. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $65.46 and a 1-year high of $101.60.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $339.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after buying an additional 38,780 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 880,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,685,000 after buying an additional 131,977 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,543,000 after buying an additional 22,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 147.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 634,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,545,000 after acquiring an additional 377,851 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.