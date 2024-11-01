Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10 to $4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion to $1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion. Meritage Homes also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 4.100-4.600 EPS.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 0.7 %

MTH stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.49. The stock had a trading volume of 245,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.80. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $126.46 and a one year high of $213.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.86.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 13.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTH. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush upgraded Meritage Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.17.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

