Meta Games Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $245,475.99 (MGC)

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, Meta Games Coin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Meta Games Coin has a market capitalization of $269.47 million and $245,475.99 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meta Games Coin Token Profile

Meta Games Coin was first traded on February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin. Meta Games Coin’s official website is metagamescoin.io. Meta Games Coin’s official message board is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub.

Buying and Selling Meta Games Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.2455856 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $275,653.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

