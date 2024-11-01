Meter Governance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $97,560.13 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and approximately $97,560.13 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,734,916 coins and its circulating supply is 31,483,162 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,734,916 with 31,478,902 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.25718844 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $97,258.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

