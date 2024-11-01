Michael A. Hedlund Sells 1,992 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $103,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OneMain Stock Up 0.2 %

OneMain stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,717. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.74 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 91.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 46.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in OneMain by 32.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

