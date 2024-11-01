Micron Technology, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Micron Technology, Inc. recently disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Robert (Bob) Switz, the current Chair of the Board of Directors, is set to retire at the company’s annual shareholders meeting on January 16, 2025. Mr. Switz, who has been a pivotal figure since joining the Board in 2006 and taking on the role of Chair in 2012, has played a significant role in guiding Micron’s governance and strategic direction through various industry milestones and revenue growth.

Following Mr. Switz’s retirement, the Board unanimously elected Sanjay Mehrotra, the Company’s President and CEO, to succeed him as the new Chair of the Board. Additionally, Lynn Dugle has been appointed as the Lead Independent Director effective upon Mr. Switz’s retirement.

The Company mentioned in the filing that the decision by Mr. Switz to not seek re-election was not due to any disagreement with Micron on operational matters. The Company also highlighted Mr. Switz’s instrumental role in key strategic decisions during his tenure, including the recruitment of Mr. Mehrotra as the CEO in 2017.

Furthermore, the filing included information about an amendment to the Company’s Amended and Restated Bylaws approved by the Board on October 28, 2024. This amendment allows for flexibility in setting the number of directors as needed by resolution of the Board.

An exhibit attached to the filing, labeled as Exhibit 99.1, detailed Micron Technology’s official announcement of the board changes. The document praised Mr. Switz for his leadership and strategic contributions, especially in driving strong governance practices and the company’s successful growth trajectory.

Mr. Mehrotra, who has been with Micron since 2017, has been credited with transforming Micron into a technology and product leader in the memory and storage industry. Under his leadership, the company has introduced cutting-edge products, driving innovation in DRAM and NAND technologies while maintaining a focus on operational excellence.

Mr. Mehrotra expressed his gratitude for Mr. Switz’s guidance and leadership throughout the years, acknowledging his contributions to Micron’s significant progress. The filing also quoted Mr. Switz expressing his appreciation for the opportunity to work with talented executives and contribute to Micron’s global expansion.

Lynn Dugle, who has been with the Board since 2020, brings over 30 years of experience to her new role as Lead Independent Director. She expressed her appreciation for Mr. Switz’s leadership and looks forward to collaborating with Mr. Mehrotra and the rest of the Board to realize Micron’s potential in the industry.

Micron Technology, Inc., known for its innovative memory and storage solutions, continues to focus on technology leadership and operational excellence to deliver high-performance products. The Company, through its Micron® and Crucial® brands, aims to drive advancements in artificial intelligence and data management, catering to a wide range of applications from data centers to mobile devices.

The appointments of Mr. Mehrotra and Ms. Dugle mark a new chapter for Micron Technology as it seeks to build on its strong market position and drive further growth in the memory and storage industry. Investors and industry analysts are closely watching these developments in anticipation of Micron’s future strategic direction.ENDOFARTICLE

