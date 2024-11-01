Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 552,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $57,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,741,000 after buying an additional 20,741 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 51,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,056,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 434,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.04.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $99.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.26 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

