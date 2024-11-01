MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.05, but opened at $16.49. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 21,050 shares traded.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.