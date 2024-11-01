MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Maxim Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $193.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MSTR. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $7.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,142,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,569,307. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.54 and a beta of 3.11. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $267.89.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.60% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($8.98) EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,007.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

