MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 1.7% After Earnings Miss

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $239.00 and last traded at $253.94. 7,569,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 16,497,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.24.

The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.60% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($8.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.88.

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,007.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

