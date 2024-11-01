MiL.k 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.60 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $79.02 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,007.52 or 1.00064142 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $70,792.25 or 0.99760788 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About MiL.k
MiL.k’s launch date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 398,754,943 tokens. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog.
Buying and Selling MiL.k
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars.
