Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:MIR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.58. 372,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,292. Mirion Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $105,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,786,079.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mirion Technologies news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,845.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $105,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,786,079.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,639 shares of company stock worth $539,247 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirion Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIR. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter worth $85,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the third quarter worth $120,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the second quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

