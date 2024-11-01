Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Stock Price

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXE. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.75. The company had a trading volume of 97,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,117. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $69.12 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.35 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.98%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

See Also

