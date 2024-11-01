Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Price

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $496.00 to $532.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.74.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $10.17 on Friday, hitting $509.76. 2,237,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,045. The company has a market capitalization of $470.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $494.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mastercard has a one year low of $378.48 and a one year high of $527.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 74.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

