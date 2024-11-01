Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 349,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.6% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 140,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $68.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.18 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.