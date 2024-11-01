Monero Price Reaches $156.01 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.88 billion and $64.28 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $156.01 or 0.00225482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,188.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.41 or 0.00503571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00101813 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00026802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00072408 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00021358 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

