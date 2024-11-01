Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 244724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.56 target price on shares of Monument Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Monument Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monument Mining

Monument Mining Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of C$98.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17.

Monument Mining (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Monument Mining had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of C$25.45 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monument Mining Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monument Mining

(Get Free Report)

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.