Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €474.10 ($515.33) and last traded at €474.10 ($515.33). Approximately 198,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €476.50 ($517.93).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.48, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is €485.79 and its 200-day moving average is €460.68.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

