Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 459316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Down 2.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

