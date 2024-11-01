Nadler Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 51,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 652,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after buying an additional 74,168 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 73,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,566,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,059,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $161.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

